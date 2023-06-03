Texas Yale Capital Corp. Makes New $252,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $503,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $929,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of OMC opened at $91.32 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average of $87.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

