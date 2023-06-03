Texas Yale Capital Corp. Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,538 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after purchasing an additional 483,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,622,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $107.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.