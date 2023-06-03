Tezos Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.04 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00003375 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 2% against the dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $859.25 million and approximately $11.04 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009518 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003076 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003124 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001361 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 961,351,020 coins and its circulating supply is 940,155,014 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.