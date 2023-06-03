The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,281,386 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,691 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $111,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Shares of BNS opened at $49.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.7851 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

