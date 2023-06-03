The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Given New $356.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CI. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $329.71.

CI stock opened at $256.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.11 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.10.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,558 shares of company stock worth $2,039,368 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 120.3% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,575 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,536,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

