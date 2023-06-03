The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,099 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $130,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $361.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.93. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on URI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.08.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

