The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $150.06 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,907 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.27% of Dollar General worth $150,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,455,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar General Trading Up 2.6 %

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.53.

NYSE DG opened at $166.10 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $159.12 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.31 and a 200-day moving average of $226.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

