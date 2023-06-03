The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $165.42 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 749,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Chubb were worth $165,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Up 2.5 %

CB stock opened at $192.36 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 26.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

