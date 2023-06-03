The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $235.70 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,227,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,764,607 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.00% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $235,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 2.8 %

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.