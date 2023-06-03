The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $266.48 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,214,594 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,484,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Meta Platforms at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,327.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,327.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,598 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META stock opened at $272.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.66 and a 200-day moving average of $176.64. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $275.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

