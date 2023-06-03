The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 345,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,532 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $249,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $854.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Activity

REGN stock opened at $739.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The firm has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $782.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $757.53.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,891 shares of company stock worth $9,564,150. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.