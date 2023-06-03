The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 140,817 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,037,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 140,817 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.49% of TC Energy worth $200,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,447,000 after purchasing an additional 74,077 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in TC Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $36.79 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

