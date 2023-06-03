The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 167,971 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 167,971 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Linde worth $187,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $360.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.45 and its 200 day moving average is $343.12.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,288 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

