The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 184,993 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,755,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 184,993 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $113,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 156,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,158,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 892,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,829,000 after buying an additional 323,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,802,000 after buying an additional 387,696 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,765 shares of company stock worth $13,458,710. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $117.86 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $130.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $189.80 billion, a PE ratio of 512.43, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.69.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

