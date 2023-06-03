The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 61,467 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,648 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 61,467 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Netflix worth $122,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $22,305,805. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $400.47 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.28 and a fifty-two week high of $407.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.40. The company has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.72.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

