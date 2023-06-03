The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 483,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,979 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $114,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,676 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after acquiring an additional 131,444 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,311,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,283,000 after buying an additional 105,705 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,976,000 after buying an additional 216,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,590,000 after buying an additional 27,057 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $240.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.24 and its 200 day moving average is $233.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $278.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.74.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.