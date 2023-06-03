The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,424 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.07% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $79,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 285,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,300,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,811,000 after acquiring an additional 516,422 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,624,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,132,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,870,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,867,000 after buying an additional 595,299 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TD opened at $58.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.58. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $77.04. The firm has a market cap of $108.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

