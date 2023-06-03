The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.78.
TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Trade Desk Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $74.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 494.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.75. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $78.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $149,762.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,292,616.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $149,762.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,292,616.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,009,194 shares of company stock valued at $61,463,352 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
