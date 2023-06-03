The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.78.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $74.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 494.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.75. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $78.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $149,762.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,292,616.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $149,762.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,292,616.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,009,194 shares of company stock valued at $61,463,352 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

