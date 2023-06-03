Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Shares of TBLD opened at $15.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after buying an additional 65,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

