Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (TBLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

TBLD opened at $15.35 on Friday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99.

Get Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.