Threshold (T) Trading 1% Higher This Week

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Threshold has a total market cap of $259.79 million and approximately $14.81 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00026455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019776 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016318 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001080 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,069.82 or 1.00083312 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,739,409,265.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02567856 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $4,854,361.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

