Thunder Energies (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Stock Price Up 10%

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG – Get Rating) shares rose 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 7,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Thunder Energies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

About Thunder Energies

Thunder Energies Corp. engages in production, distribution, and sale of cannabidiol and hemp-based consumer products. The company was founded by Ruggero Maria Santilli on April 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

