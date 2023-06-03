TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 119.40 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 119.40 ($1.48). Approximately 268,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,126,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.60 ($1.50).

Analyst Ratings Changes

TIFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.30) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TI Fluid Systems to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

TI Fluid Systems Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £646.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.26, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10.

TI Fluid Systems Increases Dividend

About TI Fluid Systems

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -425.53%.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

