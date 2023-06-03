Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.85

Shares of Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.85 and last traded at C$6.98, with a volume of 2087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on LCFS. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$19.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.21. The stock has a market cap of C$243.73 million and a PE ratio of -18.97.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, first nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

