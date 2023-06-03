Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Earnings Results

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $123.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,976. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLYS. StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 120,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $783,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,707,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,097,853. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 998,776 shares of company stock valued at $7,343,601 in the last ninety days. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

