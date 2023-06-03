Tina Marriott Larson Sells 3,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $25,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 424,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $14.18.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RXRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 497,504 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

