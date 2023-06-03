Tina Marriott Larson Sells 3,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $25,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 424,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $14.18.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 497,504 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.