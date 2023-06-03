Titon (LON:TON) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $76.32

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.32 ($0.94) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.93). Titon shares last traded at GBX 75 ($0.93), with a volume of 0 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

The firm has a market cap of £8.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1,500.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Titon’s dividend payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

