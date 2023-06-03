Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 145 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,047,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,109,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,971,000 after purchasing an additional 84,638 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $6,881,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37,824 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $7.78 on Friday, hitting $209.10. 469,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,304. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.66.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

