Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,651,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,154 shares during the quarter. Equitrans Midstream accounts for 0.7% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $44,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 347,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 710,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 288,102 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 570,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 860,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 39,656 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 384,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETRN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. 18,681,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,621,950. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.92. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver purchased 9,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

