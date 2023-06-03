Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $11.14 Million Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,054 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of Coterra Energy worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after buying an additional 175,770 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 385,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 43,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTRA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stephens started coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.90. 8,802,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,501,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

