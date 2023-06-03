Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $17.41 Million Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 62,286 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 1.39% of Genesis Energy worth $17,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 37,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 104,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,523,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after buying an additional 76,743 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GEL. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Genesis Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GEL traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. 408,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,463. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.25 and a beta of 2.20.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $790.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Featured Stories

