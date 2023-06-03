Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $20.12 Million Position in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,658,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,907 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $20,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 2,782.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 129,147 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 2,381,013 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 276.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ReNew Energy Global stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $5.51. 765,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,426. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49.

RNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

