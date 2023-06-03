Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $27.23 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Xcel Energy worth $27,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,106,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,840,000 after purchasing an additional 935,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,732,000 after purchasing an additional 692,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,264,000 after purchasing an additional 522,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,088,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,881,000 after purchasing an additional 217,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,998,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,543,000 after purchasing an additional 486,009 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.14. 7,404,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,444. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

