Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $85.94 Million Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 247,593 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.21% of TC Energy worth $85,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in TC Energy by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRP. TD Securities dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

TC Energy stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.14. 1,490,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

