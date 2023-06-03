Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lindsay by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 820,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,572,000 after purchasing an additional 36,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lindsay by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Price Performance

NYSE LNN traded up $6.60 on Friday, reaching $124.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,555. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.62. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $116.16 and a twelve month high of $183.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.41.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.62 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 18.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Lindsay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.