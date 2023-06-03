Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 83.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 68.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 54,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Core & Main news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $682,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,883.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $682,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,883.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,700,998 shares of company stock valued at $326,878,271 over the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $27.72.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

