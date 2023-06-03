Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 252,299 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,596,099 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 252,299 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 8.1% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 1.45% of Cheniere Energy worth $539,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,097. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

