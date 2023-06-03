Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 785,938 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,780,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 785,938 shares during the quarter. Plains GP accounts for about 2.4% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 6.58% of Plains GP worth $158,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 104,402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 25.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 278.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.73.

Plains GP Stock Up 2.8 %

Plains GP Announces Dividend

NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,581,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,164. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 75,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 256,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,328. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

