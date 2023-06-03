Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trimble from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Up 3.2 %

Trimble stock opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. Trimble has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $72.24.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 0.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Trimble by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Trimble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.