Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.25

Trimedyne, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMED – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.25 and traded as low as $4.25. Trimedyne shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 100 shares.
Trimedyne Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25.
About Trimedyne
Trimedyne, Inc manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties.
