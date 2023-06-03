Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 270500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Triumph Gold Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Triumph Gold Company Profile

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, stungsten, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada.

