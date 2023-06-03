Truist Financial Raises Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $85.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.93.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:RCL opened at $86.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.93. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 2.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,689,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,480,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.