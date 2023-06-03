Twin Tree Management LP Sells 685,257 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 685,257 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $24,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,499,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904,496 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,040,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,420,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,319,000 after purchasing an additional 122,088 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,287,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,119,000 after purchasing an additional 150,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,850,000.

Shares of EWJ traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,768,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,377. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.21. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

