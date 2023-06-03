UMA Market Capitalization Achieves $141.10 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UMA token can currently be bought for $1.98 or 0.00007288 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $141.10 million and approximately $12.67 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 113,694,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,308,240 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

