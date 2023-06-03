UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janine Davidson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.56 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,756.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

UMB Financial Stock Up 8.2 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 50.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $63.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UMB Financial has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $99.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.78.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. UMB Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.67%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

