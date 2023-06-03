uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Trading Up 8%

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) were up 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.83. Approximately 324,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 540,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $954.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

Institutional Trading of uniQure

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $53,924.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,412.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 5,919 shares of company stock valued at $126,208 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 14.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after acquiring an additional 599,805 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 11.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,259,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,915,000 after acquiring an additional 440,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of uniQure by 29.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after acquiring an additional 698,121 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of uniQure by 7.0% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,393,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,899,000 after acquiring an additional 156,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after acquiring an additional 141,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

(Get Rating)

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.