Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Position Raised by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Upwork makes up about 2.8% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Upwork were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Upwork by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Upwork by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Upwork stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. 8,941,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,770. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,946 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $188,386.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,949.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,583 shares of company stock worth $542,941. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

