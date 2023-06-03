USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 18,395 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,395 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $27,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 0.1 %

ORCL traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,652,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,022,938. The stock has a market cap of $285.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.17. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.77.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.