USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 49,118 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 6.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elevance Health Price Performance

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $6.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $471.02. 1,618,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.56 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

