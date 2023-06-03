USS Investment Management Ltd Boosts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,927 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $20,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,924,652,000 after purchasing an additional 432,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,587,402,000 after purchasing an additional 710,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,101 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prologis by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,295,000 after buying an additional 2,480,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,084,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,970. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.17. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

See Also

